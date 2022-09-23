Corsicana & Co. Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corsicana & Co. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

