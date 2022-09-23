Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.2% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,656,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,416,000 after buying an additional 130,318 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $304.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

