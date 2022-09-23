Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes $3.91 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.