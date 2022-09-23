Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 406 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,932,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 27,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

