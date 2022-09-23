Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Walt Disney by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 27,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

