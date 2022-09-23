The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Walt Disney by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,932,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 27,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.16 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

