Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

DIS stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

