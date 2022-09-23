Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $556,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

