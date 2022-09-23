EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1,451.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

EOG stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

