Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 47,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

