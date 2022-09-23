Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $171.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.09 and a 200 day moving average of $186.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.