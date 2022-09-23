Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KR opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kroger has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $71,410,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 175.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 323.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after acquiring an additional 663,901 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1,097.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 288,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 264,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 83.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,009,000 after acquiring an additional 237,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.