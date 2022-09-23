ACG Wealth Takes $108,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $108,211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.