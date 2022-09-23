Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 52,485 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,367,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 52,485 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $117,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $377.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

