YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $170.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.16 and its 200 day moving average is $200.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

