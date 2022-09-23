YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Philip Morris International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.36. The company has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

