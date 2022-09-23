Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 205 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 3.5 %

MRK stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average of $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

