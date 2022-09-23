Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $138.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.08. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

