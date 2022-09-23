iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $377.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.78 and its 200 day moving average is $411.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

