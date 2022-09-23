Krilogy Financial LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 206,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 81,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 201,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.15 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

