Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in IQVIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,310,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $190.62 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.46 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

