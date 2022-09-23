Highland Private Wealth Management Has $240,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

Equinix stock opened at $609.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $663.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $682.54. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $868.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

