Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,098 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,716,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Down 5.3 %

NVDA stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $312.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

