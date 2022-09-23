Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $310.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,125 shares of company stock valued at $108,581,151. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.