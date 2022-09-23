Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 618,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 37.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 83.5% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.4% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $154.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

