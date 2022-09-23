Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 588 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 767,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

