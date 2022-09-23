Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 65,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 712,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,742,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,349,000 after purchasing an additional 43,091 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 78,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PFE opened at $44.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

