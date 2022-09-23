Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $36.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.90. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. State Street Corp increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

