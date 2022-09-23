Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMP opened at $264.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.67 and a 200-day moving average of $269.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

