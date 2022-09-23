Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $213.90

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $213.90 and last traded at $213.93, with a volume of 77084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

