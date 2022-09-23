Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $19,725.04 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $19,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Ying Christina Liu sold 401 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $9,752.32.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. Research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

