AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 350,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29,139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,343,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

