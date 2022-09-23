AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.4% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 350,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 29,139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,343,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,385 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in AT&T by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in AT&T by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 44,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.
AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
