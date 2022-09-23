Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,473 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $149.46 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.96 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.54. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

