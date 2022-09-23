American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

