Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, ERN LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average of $118.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.41 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

