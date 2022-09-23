RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.32 and its 200 day moving average is $170.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

