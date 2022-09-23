Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 14,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

