Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.89.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $396.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

