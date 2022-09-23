Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $386.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.93 and a 200 day moving average of $479.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $386.70 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

