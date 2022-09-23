FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $14.50-14.90 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $394.75 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.75.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $3,164,207 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

