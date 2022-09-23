KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.
KB Home Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of KB Home stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Recommended Stories
