NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,854,634,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 126,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.2 %

NKE opened at $98.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.83 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

