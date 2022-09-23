UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 301,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $154,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.1 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $517.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

