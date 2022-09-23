iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.41

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 1035341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.