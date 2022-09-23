iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.92

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 44016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.