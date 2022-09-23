Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.45

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.45 and last traded at $77.48, with a volume of 42364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

