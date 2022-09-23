American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in American Tower by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $232.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.48. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

