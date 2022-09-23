SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $154.01

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $154.01 and last traded at $157.14, with a volume of 484153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

