West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $261.17

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $261.17 and last traded at $265.88, with a volume of 5221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.69.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,762,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,309,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,941,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

